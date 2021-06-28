IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 621,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IDT were worth $14,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IDT by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

