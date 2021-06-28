IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.31 on Monday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

