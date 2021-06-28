IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.01.

A number of research firms have commented on IMAX. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get IMAX alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IMAX by 106.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $14,293,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,826. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 million. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.