imbrex (REX) Trading Down 22.4% Over Last Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. imbrex has a total market cap of $82,476.91 and $29.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

imbrex Profile

REX is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

