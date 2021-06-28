Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Receives C$25.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE INE traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$21.75. 74,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,229. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.91. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.18 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.88%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, with a total value of C$37,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$693,010.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

