Insider Buying: BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Acquires $39,602.50 in Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BFIN opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75. BankFinancial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Get BankFinancial alerts:

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

BFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BankFinancial by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BankFinancial in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BankFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.