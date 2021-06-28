Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $77,850.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,306.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $78,300.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00.

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub purchased 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.

GBDC opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $14,218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

