Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Roger Yates purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £532,000 ($695,061.41).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 268.80 ($3.51) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 197.30 ($2.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 305.75 ($3.99).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

