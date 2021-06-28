Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $152,800.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $39.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

