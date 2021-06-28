Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 51,929 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ASO traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
