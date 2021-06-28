Insider Selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP Sells 51,929 Shares of Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASO traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Stephens lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

