Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP Sells $71,657.28 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $31.67 on Monday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $312,443,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $106,800,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $53,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

