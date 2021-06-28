Insider Selling: Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells 31,666 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$454,407.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded down C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$14.45. The company had a trading volume of 259,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52-week low of C$9.39 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.37.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$242.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.00.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

