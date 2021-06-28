Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $285,614.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $285,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,487,299.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

