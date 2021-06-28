Insider Selling: Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$12,750.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$76,500.

Larry Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Larry Goldberg sold 50,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

Shares of MGA stock opened at C$0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.03 million and a P/E ratio of 4.32. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a current ratio of 16.77.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

