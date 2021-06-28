Insider Selling: REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $1.50 on Monday, hitting $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,973. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

