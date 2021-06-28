Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 5,827 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total transaction of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total transaction of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85.

On Monday, April 5th, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $239.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.36. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.95, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Square by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Square by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.93.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

