Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells 7,524 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $112,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,147,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,219,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Howard Lerman sold 9,236 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $127,364.44.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,538,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after acquiring an additional 775,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,074,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

