Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.5% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. 446,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

