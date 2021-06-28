InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IRCLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 12,966.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IRCLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898. InterCure has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Get InterCure alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on InterCure in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InterCure Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for InterCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.