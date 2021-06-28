Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Davies of Abersoch Acquires 1,717 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, with a total value of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08).

Shares of ICP traded down GBX 43 ($0.56) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,158 ($28.19). The company had a trading volume of 161,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,231. The company has a market cap of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,115.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($28.73).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

