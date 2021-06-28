International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 280 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 179.89 ($2.35) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

