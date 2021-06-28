International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of International Game Technology worth $44,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,759 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,476,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $22,557,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.