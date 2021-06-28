International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stake Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in International Game Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:IGT opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.22.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.