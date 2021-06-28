International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of IP stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

