Internet Computer Hits Market Capitalization of $5.84 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $43.27 or 0.00125893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and approximately $572.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00162846 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,528.57 or 1.00454874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,617,457 coins and its circulating supply is 134,866,041 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

