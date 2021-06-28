Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

