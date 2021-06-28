iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. iRobot reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.83. The stock had a trading volume of 434,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,215. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

