iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.53. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

