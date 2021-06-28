iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

BATS:QUAL opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

