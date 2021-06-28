iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

EMIF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.