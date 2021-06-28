iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

EDEN opened at €107.91 ($126.95) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €106.08. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($83.66).

