iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,485,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

