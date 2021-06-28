iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 106,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,671,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.8% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,697 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $148.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

