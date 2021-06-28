J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,822 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of J2 Global worth $9,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,966,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,142,000 after buying an additional 122,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after buying an additional 188,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,991,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J2 Global stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.26. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $140.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JCOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.