Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,599 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Jabil worth $80,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $53,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $18,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,352 shares of company stock worth $6,598,398 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $57.45 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

