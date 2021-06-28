JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after buying an additional 3,657,052 shares during the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,491,000 after buying an additional 569,477 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

