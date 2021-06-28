Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 245 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a SEK 188 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 227.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.