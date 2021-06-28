JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of JetBlue Airways worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 176,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock valued at $525,473. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

