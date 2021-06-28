JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.02 ($25.91).

FRA DTE opened at €17.88 ($21.03) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.94.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

