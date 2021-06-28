JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,692 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.02% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

GEM stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $42.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49.

