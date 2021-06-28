JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 73.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 185,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 78,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE SXT opened at $87.19 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

