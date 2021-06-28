JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,522,000 after buying an additional 191,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $162,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $116,346,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

