JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 38,741 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $13,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer stock opened at $94.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Argus raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.