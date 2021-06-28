JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 484,105 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 41.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 671,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484,105 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KELYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,212,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $13,670,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 62,687 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,913 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $534,826 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $25.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $992.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

