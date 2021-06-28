JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 755,069 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Warner Music Group worth $14,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion and a PE ratio of -58.03.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.