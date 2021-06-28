Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Position Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Jumia Technologies worth $37,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,812,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 769,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $22,193,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $19,166,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

JMIA opened at $29.40 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.87.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

