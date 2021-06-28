K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 2,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $217.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.