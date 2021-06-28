K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 384.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 548,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,243 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,224 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after acquiring an additional 639,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after acquiring an additional 381,151 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,909,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,313,000 after acquiring an additional 867,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.80, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -29.09%.

Several analysts have commented on SU shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.