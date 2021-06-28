K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $144,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

