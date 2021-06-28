K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 25,850 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,463,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 143,623 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.